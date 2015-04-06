× Terms & Conditions

This Privacy Policy governs the manner in which VenturePact LLC. collects, uses, maintains and discloses information collected from users (each, a "User") of the VenturePact.com website ("Site"). This privacy policy applies to the Site and all products and services offered by VenturePact LLC.



Personal identification information



We may collect personal identification information from Users in a variety of ways, including, but not limited to, when Users visit our site, register on the site, fill out a form, and in connection with other activities, services, features or resources we make available on our Site. Users may be asked for, as appropriate, name, email address. Users may, however, visit our Site anonymously. We will collect personal identification information from Users only if they voluntarily submit such information to us. Users can always refuse to supply personally identification information, except that it may prevent them from engaging in certain Site related activities.



Non-personal identification information



We may collect non-personal identification information about Users whenever they interact with our Site. Non-personal identification information may include the browser name, the type of computer and technical information about Users means of connection to our Site, such as the operating system and the Internet service providers utilized and other similar information.



How we use collected information



The VenturePact LLC may collect and use Users personal information for the following purposes:



- To personalize user experience We may use information in the aggregate to understand how our Users as a group use the services and resources provided on our Site.

- To send periodic emails If User decides to opt-in to our mailing list, they will receive emails that may include company news, updates, related product or service information, etc. If at any time the User would like to unsubscribe from receiving future emails, they may do so by contacting us via our Site.



How we protect your information



We adopt appropriate data collection, storage and processing practices and security measures to protect against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure or destruction of your personal information, username, password, transaction information and data stored on our Site.



Sharing your personal information



We do not sell, trade, or rent Users personal identification information to others. We may share generic aggregated demographic information not linked to any personal identification information regarding visitors and users with our business partners, trusted affiliates and advertisers for the purposes outlined above.



Third party websites



Users may find advertising or other content on our Site that link to the sites and services of our partners, suppliers, advertisers, sponsors, licensors and other third parties. We do not control the content or links that appear on these sites and are not responsible for the practices employed by websites linked to or from our Site. In addition, these sites or services, including their content and links, may be constantly changing. These sites and services may have their own privacy policies and customer service policies. Browsing and interaction on any other website, including websites which have a link to our Site, is subject to that website's own terms and policies.



Engagement between Development firm and Client



Once a contract is signed between the Development firm and the Client the relationship and contract will be between the two parties. It is the development firm's responsibility to provide the services on time and the Client and development firm are both responsible to communicate regularly and promptly. It is the clients responsibility to make the necessary payments on time. VenturePact cannot be sued or held accountable by either party for issues that arise between the Development firm and the Client during their engagement.



Compliance with children's online privacy protection act



Protecting the privacy of the very young is especially important. For that reason, we never collect or maintain information at our Site from those we actually know are under 13, and no part of our website is structured to attract anyone under 13.



Changes to this privacy policy VenturePact LLC has the discretion to update this privacy policy at any time. When we do, we will post a notification on the main page of our Site. We encourage Users to frequently check this page for any changes to stay informed about how we are helping to protect the personal information we collect. You acknowledge and agree that it is your responsibility to review this privacy policy periodically and become aware of modifications.



Your acceptance of these terms By using this Site, you signify your acceptance of this policy. If you do not agree to this policy, please do not use our Site. Your continued use of the Site following the posting of changes to this policy will be deemed your acceptance of those changes.



Contacting us



If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, the practices of this site, or your dealings with this site, please contact us at:



Questions@VenturePact.com