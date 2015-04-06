Venturepact

Ensure Quality with Verified Teams

Each of the teams in our network are vetted for quality, adherence to timelines, communication and experience.

Stay Agile with Milestone Management

Avoid rookie mistakes by leveraging milestone driven development, structured change management and secure escrow payments.

Ensure Transparency with Automated
Code Reviews

Get insight into code quality and ensure compliance with industry standards and benchmarks.

Get Professional Oversight with a
Project Governor

A dedicated project governor ensures all best practices are followed, so that the project runs smoothly.

Get rid of technical debt, increase compliance, reduce delays, manage expectations and communicate clearly! Our Digital Enablement tools have improved outcomes for hundreds of companies worldwide.

VenturePact provided a convenient way to find and manage quality developers that fit our budget and timeline needs.

Nick Bowers,
CTO @ Klink Technologies
60% of software outsourcing projects run into problems.
Well, Not Anymore!

Avoid rookie mistakes by leveraging milestone driven development, structured change management and secure escrow payments.

